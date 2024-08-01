Zimfest celebrates 25 Years with record-breaking turnout in Hertfordshire

Mbulelo Mpofu, [email protected]

With over 15 000 people in attendance, the annual Zimfest solidified its reputation as a must-attend celebration for Southern African music lovers.

The festival, held over two days city of Hertfordshire, England, brought together an impressive range of artistes and a vibrant crowd, ensuring that attendees were treated to an eclectic mix of music, food, and crafts. Zimbabwean Ambassador to the UK, Colonel Christian Katsande, was also in attendance.

At its core, Zimfest is about connection, and over the years, it has fostered friendships, established collaborations, and strengthened communities.

The festival unites Zimbabweans from across the diaspora, celebrating the heritage of at least four generations. It honours both seasoned veterans and emerging talents in the music industry, offering a platform for all to enjoy and share in the diverse sounds and traditions of Zimbabwe.

Businesses have also thrived by participating in and supporting the festival, and this year was no different. In hindsight, for some, the festival might have been a resounding success, a highlight of the year that brought people together and showcased the best of Southern Africa’s talent and creativity. The wide range of activities, diverse performances, and array of stalls provided many attendees with cherished memories and a strong sense of connection.

However, some guests may have had a more nuanced experience, enjoying certain aspects while noting areas for improvement. Issues such as long queues, occasional technical glitches, or activities that did not cater to all age groups or interests may have been observed.

These perspectives are valuable, offering constructive feedback to enhance future festivals. Despite these minor issues, they did not detract from the overall positive experience.

Below are some of the Zimfest’s highlights:

Diverse line-up shines

Performances were spread throughout the day, ensuring that the energy never dipped. The event commenced with veteran performer Busi Mhlanga, whose familiarity with the Zimfest stage set the perfect tone for the event.

Feli Nandi, was exceptional. Her soulful performance captivated the audience, showcasing her vocal prowess and emotional depth, further cementing her place as a festival favourite.

Poptain and Sulumani Chimbetu also delivered solid performances, seamlessly blending traditional and contemporary sounds to keep the audience engaged and entertained.

ExQ, meanwhile, who is no stranger to the Zimfest crowd, delivered a polished performance with a mix of classic hits engaging the crowd with his smooth vocals and charm.

While Day 2 was relatively smaller in scale, it did not lack in fun and entertainment. Performances from Enzo Ishall and Saintfloew kept the momentum going, proving that the festival’s appeal spans both major and emerging artistes. Fans of Saintfloew were particularly thrilled by his set, which was both intimate and energetic.

Levels and Fantan, who are a fan favourite and known for their energetic performances, were a highlight reel, drawing large crowds and adding to the overall excitement of the event.

Marvin Muchando, one of the organisers of the festival said: “Zimfest has always been a remarkable celebration of culture, community, and creativity. The support from attendees and participants alike truly exemplified the spirit of Southern Africa.

“This year, we showcased an incredible line-up of musical performances, highlighting the diversity of our community and the vibrant cultural tapestry that defines us. From traditional rhythms to contemporary beats, the music brought people together, transcending boundaries and creating an atmosphere of inclusivity.”

Another organiser, Jade Muchando said: “Ultimately, the true measure of the festival’s impact lies in the stories shared and the connections made. Whether seen as a triumph or a learning experience, the festival has once again reminded us of the power of coming together to celebrate our shared culture and traditions.”

Journalist Plot Mhako who attended, said he enjoyed the festivities.

“The festival was a potpourri of Zimbabwean flavour, music, fashion and culture. It was overwhelmingly awesome. It literally brought the spirit and people of Zimbabwe to the world. The organisers put in great effort and work to ensure a great experience,” he said.

Shinsoman’s standout performance

Shinsoman’s electrifying performance was another standout moment of the festival. His unique style and powerful delivery resonated with the audience, making him one of the most talked-about acts of the weekend. His set was a masterful mix that kept the crowd engaged and dancing.

Renowned international acts

South African sensations, Mellow & Sleazy brought an energetic and high-octane performance that was a major highlight of the festival. Their dynamic stage presence had the crowd on their feet, creating a party atmosphere that was hard to beat. Joining them, DJ Tira, Daliwonga, and Felo Le Tee delivered stellar sets that transformed the famous red tent into a pulsating dance floor.

Their latest hits, which many sing along or dance to in their cars, were brought to life on stage, adding immense value to the festival and showcasing the inclusivity and diversity that Zimfest continues to embrace.

Winky wows the crowd

The headlining act, Winky D, delivered a breath-taking 1 hour 30 minutes set that left festival-goers begging for more. His performance was a highlight, with a perfect blend of beloved hits that showcased his versatility.

The Boogie Bus

Returning for its second year, the Boogie Bus was a hit again. It offered a relaxed space for friends to enjoy drinks and an eclectic mix of music, adding a unique dimension to the festival experience.

Sky Terrace VVIP Experience

The Sky Terrace, the festival’s VVIP area, expanded this year, offering an elevated experience for those who purchased tickets. It was a treat that provided a special vibe with exclusive views and amenities that made the experience even more memorable.

A Celebration of culture and entrepreneurship

The festival grounds were also bustling with food stalls and craft vendors, highlighting the entrepreneurial spirit that Zimfest supports. It’s a place where entrepreneurs can put their name out there and connect with a wider audience, adding another layer of value to the festival experience.

The tireless efforts of the Zimfest team and volunteers were evident throughout the event, making it an enjoyable experience all round.

Zimfest 2024 was, for all intents and purposes, a resounding success, celebrating a blend of exceptional performances, community spirit, and cultural diversity.

Planning ahead for Zimfest 2025: Top tip!

As anticipation for Zimfest 2025 builds, early planning becomes crucial for all participants. With the festival’s growing popularity, disorganisation can lead to missed opportunities and unmet expectations. Organisers have said ticket availability, especially for VIP or exclusive areas, is expected to be highly competitive. Those with standard tickets should not assume access to VIP sections or expect to make changes on the event day.

Early ticket purchases, timely vendor spot applications, and pre-arranged travel and accommodation are essential to fully enjoy everything Zimfest 2025 has to offer.

By planning ahead, people can avoid the stress and disappointment of last-minute issues and ensure a vibrant, hassle-free festival experience.

This year’s sponsors included global remittance companies Remitly, World Remit, Ecocash, Mukuru, as well as Nyaradzo Life Insurance, CBZ Holdings, Diaspora Insurance, My Hippostore, Ngoto and Masau Gin and Wireremit.

– Follow on X @MbuleloMpofu