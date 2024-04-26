ZimFolk Fusion to perform at Theatre in the Park tonight

Mthabisi Tshuma,[email protected]

Tonight, Theatre in the Park in Harare is set to come alive with the sounds of ZimFolk Fusion, an ensemble featuring some of Zimbabwe’s most gifted instrumentalists. The group’s performance promises an enriching night of folk music and cultural celebration.

The outfit includes a diverse range of artistes such as Cingi from Victoria Falls, True Bantu, Tendai Mavengeni, Taffie Matiure, and Nyamasvisva of Mawungira eNharira.

The award-winning mbira ensemble and cultural group is dedicated to preserving and showcasing the authentic mbira sound both locally and internationally. Despite a decline in local audience numbers, they remain committed to their cultural mission.

According to Nyamasvisva, the group is committed to continuing the promotion and celebration of the traditional mbira instrument through live performances and participation in various traditional ceremonies, which play a crucial role in preserving African identity.

To date, Mawungira Enharira has showcased the traditional mbira instrument on global stages, touring countries including Germany, Sweden, and the United States. The group has also graced venues at the Zimbabwe Music Festival and various cities across the US, where the mbira received a more enthusiastic reception compared to its home country. Additionally, they have participated in cultural exchange programs in China and Sweden, further extending their international presence.