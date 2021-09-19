Zimiseleni Moyo elevated to head coach in Zambia

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

AMBITIOUS Zambian lower league side, MMC Galaxy Football Academy has elevated Zimbabwean national, Zimiseleni Moyo to the position of head coach, five months after he joined the club as an assistant.

The ex-Railstars, Motor Action and Tsholotsho FC footballer replaces Nerbet Phiri.

MC Galaxy, who are in the Football Association of Zambia Lusaka Provincial Division Three League, engaged Moyo in May when they were struggling in the league. At that time, they were on position 16 and went on to finish the season on position six following Moyo’s arrival.

Moyo, who enjoyed more success as a player in Zambia than in Zimbabwe, winning multiple championships with Zesco United of Ndola and also had a good run with former Zambian champions Zanaco from Lusaka, is geared up for the new challenge.

“Obviously, this appointment comes with great responsibility and I’m looking forward to the challenge as I continue learning coaching. I’m really thankful to MC Galaxy Football Academy for appointing me as coach. The 2025 vision continues and I’m loving this new chapter of my football life,” Moyo said.

MC Galaxy’s dream is to break into the Premiership in 2025.

