Zimpapers 2024 Careers & Skills Expo Awaits! Your leadership gateway

Lynn Murahwa

Unlock your potential and catapult your career to new heights at the ground breaking Zimpapers 2024 Careers & Skills Expo, happening February 16th-17th at Harare Polytechnic!

This power-packed event is your passport to empowerment, brimming with opportunities to explore a universe of training possibilities and discover cutting-edge courses, certifications and educational pathways across diverse industries.

From tech wizardry to business mastery, public speaking finesse and beyond, find the perfect programme to fuel your educational and professional ascent.

Chart your course to career success by getting insider insights into the hottest trends in education and employment. Learn innovative strategies for personal fulfilment and map your journey towards achieving your professional dreams.

Sharpen your competitive edge and hone in on in-demand skills that make you stand out from the crowd.

Master the art of communication, unleash your leadership potential and become more confident. These essential skills are your key to making a lasting impression and landing your dream job.

Don’t just take our word for it! Hear what the Zimpapers Public Relations and Communications Manager Pauline Matanda has to say:

“This isn’t just an expo; it’s a transformative experience. Network with industry leaders, connect with top training providers and gain real-world advice from career coaches.

“Empower yourself for success at the Zimpapers 2024 Careers & Skills Expo!”

But that’s not all! The expo is your chance to:

Network with leading companies

Connect with training providers: Find the perfect program to match your aspirations and propel your education forward.

Gain practical advice from career coaches in the field.

And the best part? Entrance is absolutely FREE!

Don’t miss out on this life-changing event!

To exhibit or for more information please contact: Spindiwe on 0773216457 [email protected], Lynn on 0783776832 [email protected] or Tamuka on 0784750977 [email protected]

It’s time to ignite your potential and empower yourself for success!