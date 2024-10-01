Zimpapers Cancer Power Walk set for November

Herald Correspondent

The Zimpapers Cancer Power Walk is set to take place on November 2, 2024, and the company is inviting participants from around the world to join it in a unified effort to support cancer research and patient care.

This event, which is going global this year, encourages individuals to walk, run, or cycle, showcasing solidarity against the fight against cancer.

In a statement Zimpapers highlighted that the initiative aims to raise awareness and funds for vital cancer research, ensuring better care for patients across various regions.

“We believe that tomorrow’s hope starts today. By coming together, we can make a significant impact in the fight against cancer,” read the statement.

“Choose from walking, running or cycling options and show your solidarity from anywhere in the world.”