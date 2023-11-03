Zimpapers Dominates the National Journalism and Media Awards awards again

Chronicle Writer

CHRONICLE reporters were yesterday recognised among the country’s top journalists during the National Journalism and Media Awards (NJAMA) held in Harare where the sector was awarding excellence and quality journalism.

The Zimbabwe Union of Journalists (ZUJ) hosted the annual event which ran under the theme: Media Sustainability and National Development.

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Dr Jenfan Muswere was the guest of honour.

Nqobile Tshili bagged the Local Tourism Journalist of the year award while Sukulwenkosi Dube Matutu emerged the runner up in the Gender Based Violence Journalist of the year category.

Mkhululi Ncube was a runner up in the Community Engagement and Rural Development category, Flora Sibanda was a runner up in the Gender and Social Inclusion Journalist of the Year category and Chronicle Correspondent Fortunate Muzarabani scooped the southern region SOGIE Sexual Orientation, Gender Identity and Gender Expression (SOGIE) Journalist of the Year gong.

Zimpapers dominated in both print and broadcast with journalists from ZTN Prime scooping several accolades.

Presenting the adjudicators report, one of the three judges who is a seasoned journalist and media manager and consultant Vincent Kahiya said the competition was stiff as they had to go through more than 300 entries for the 31 categories to be awarded.

Kahiya commended Zimpapers for producing quality entries, which saw the largest integrated media house dominating the award ceremony.

“When you look at the winners it therefore follows that Zimpapers will have more winners in this edition than other media houses by virtue of the number of entries. I also want to mention that with Zimpapers, it was not just the number of entries that they put but they also managed to put out a number of quality entries. I want to commend the editors at Zimpapers for making an attempt to go through the entries before they were submitted. Our disappointment as judges was that with some of the entries it didn’t look like an editor had gone through them,” said Kahiya.

He said judges failed to award winners in two categories due to the poor quality of submitted entries.

Reporter commended the awards ceremony for shining light in a sector that is largely not celebrated.

Tshili said while winning was humbling it motivates him to keep improving on his work.

“Most of the time the media and journalists are always on the receiving end from various stakeholders of the society while they try to unpack issues affecting the society. But with the awards, for a moment we reflect on the work that we would have done and celebrate being recognised for our professionalism. I’m proud to have won the Local Tourism Journalist of the year award. Its a product of team work as Chronicle and I would also want to appreciate my supervisors for ensuring that we produce news which is assessed to be quality by adjudicators at a time the profession is facing challenges of resource constraints, misinformation and disinformation,” said Tshili.

Dube Matutu said the good tenets of journalism which require that media be a voice of the voiceless propelled her to be recognised among the best in the country.

“It’s an honour for me to have received this award. My entry was on a 15-year-old girl who was married off to a 31 year old abusive man who eventually murdered her. Gender based violence continues to be a thorn in our country and in this story a victim of an early child marriage suffered abuse which led her death. I would like to urge my fellow journalists to continue playing a leading role in the fight against gender based violence through objective and thorough reporting. I would like to thank the Njama organisers, ZUJ, for allowing us as journalists an opportunity to have our work honoured,” said Dube Matutu.