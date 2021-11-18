Zimpapers hold strategic review meeting in Victoria Falls

Leonard Ncube, Victoria Falls Reporter

THE country’s largest integrated media house, Zimbabwe Newspapers (1980) Limited (Zimpapers) is holding a board induction and strategic review meeting in Victoria Falls, where board chairman Mr Tommy Sithole reaffirmed the groups commitment to supporting the Government’s development agenda.

The strategic meeting was organised as a meet and orientation for new board members and is being attended by the whole board, management, editors and heads of all divisions, which are the Digital and Publishing Division (DAP), the Radio Broadcasting Division (RBD), the Commercial Printing Division (CPD), and Zimpapers Television Network (ZTN).

Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Monica Mutsvangwa is guest speaker at the occasion.

Also in attendance are her deputy Kindness Paradza and Permanent Secretary Mr Nic Mangwana and Victoria Falls City Mayor Councillor Somveli Dlamini.

In his opening remarks, Mr Sithole said this is the first time Zimpapers has held such an event for all heads of departments across all divisions.

“This is the first time as all divisions we have had to sit down together to deliberate on what to do. Our role is to support the Government’s national agenda. It’s not always bad news that sells, we are here to support the national agenda,” he said.

More to follow