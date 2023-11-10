Zimpapers holds Effective Livestock Disease Management Conference in Bulawayo

Part of the delegates at the Effective Livestock Disease Management Conference in Bulawayo

Business Writer

The revival of livestock sector in the country comes under the spotlight today during the Zimbabwe Newspapers (Zimpapers)’s Sunday News Effective Livestock Disease Management Conference in Bulawayo.

The conference is held under the theme: “Reviving the Livestock Sector for Vision 2030: Tackling the Theileriosis (January) Disease.”

The guest of honour at the conference is the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development, Professor Obert Jiri, with the Ministry’s Department of Veterinary Services chief director, Dr Josphat Nyika also set to be one of the speakers.

Key topics to be tackled include January disease control and treatment, livestock movement and regulation compliance.

Irregular dipping, absence of veterinary xordon fences and ensuring economic viability of livestock sector to ensure Vision 2030 will be discussed.