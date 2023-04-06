Zimpapers Journalists dominate Insurance and Pensions Media Awards

Finance and Economic Development Minister Mthuli Ncube hands over an award to Chronicle reporter Michael Magoronga during the Insurance and Pensions Media Awards held in the capital on Wednesday night. Looking on is Ipec board chair Mr Albert Nduna

Online Reporter

JOURNALISTS from Zimpapers dominated the Insurance and Pensions Media Awards held in the capital on Thursday.

Chronicle Midlands Correspondent Michael Magoronga scooped the Funeral Assurance Reporter of the year while Chronicle Business Editor Prosper Ndlovu was runner-up in the Covid-19 and Insurance reporting category.

Sunday News journalist Judith Phiri was runner-up in the Inclusive Insurance reporting category.

But the night belonged to Sunday Mail Online News Editor, Tawanda Musarurwa who bagged two accolades.

Musarurwa was adjudged the overall Insurance and Pensions Reporter of the Year as well as the Pensions Journalist of the Year.

Winning journalists walked away with cash prizes, certificates, and trophies.