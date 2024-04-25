Zimpapers Lands Indaba kicks off in Bulawayo

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, [email protected]

THE country’s biggest media house Zimbabwe Newspapers (1980) is today holding a crucial indaba on land matters where the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Professor Obert Jiri will give a keynote address.

The indaba, under the topic, Land Matters, Empowering Communities Through Legal Awareness, is being held at a local hotel.

Besides Prof Jiri, a number of other speakers who are crucial in the land matters are on the panel, among them president of the Chiefs ‘ Council, Chief Mtshane Khumalo of Bubi will present papers.

Topics to be covered include land distribution and economic development, traditional leadership roles, tackling land barons in urban human settlements as well as land dispute resolution.

To kick start the indaba is the Zimpapers chief executive officer Mr Pikirayi Deketeke who will give welcome remarks and objectives of the Indaba.