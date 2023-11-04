Zimpapers Masvingo Cancer Power Walk an eye-opener- participants

Lingani Nyika, in Masvingo

ZIMBABWE NEWSPAPERS-Masvingo in association with various stakeholders joined the rest of the nation in commemorating the 8th edition of Cancer Power Walk to raise awareness on cancer.

The 2023 edition themed: “Close the care gap” was hosted at the Civic Center where stakeholders including Masvingo’s Zimbabwe National Family Planning Council (ZNFPC), Island Hospice, and the National Aids Council among others participated.

The campaign aimed at raising funds for cancer patients and educating people about the disease in both men and women saw an estimated 100 participants coming through to support the programme.

The walk kickstarted with aerobic exercises at the Civic Centre, went via the passport offices, to Croco Motors then back to the Civic Centre, ending with Zumba exercises.

Addressing participants after the walk, Guest of honour Dr Kudzai Masinire applauded everyone who participated in the awareness campaign, urging more of such events to conscientise communities even in the rural areas.

“This is an important day for us, which gives us an opportunity to educate all communities and l would like to thank everyone here for making this event a success,” said Dr Masinire

He said cancer is problematic in both females and males hence the need for vigorous awareness.

“In this community, cancer is a big challenge, especially cervial cancer, breast cancer and prostate cancer among others. Young people face these cancer problems as well resulting in higher rates of cancer related diseases,” he said.

ZNFPC Masvingo provincial marketing and communications officer Mr Hebert Chikosi said he was happy with the participation of the general public.

“We are supporting the cancer power walk as part of our role in coordinating sexual and reproductive health programmes in Zimbabwe as issues around cancer are very critical to our programming. This year’s turn up was exceptional as compared to last year with an applausable turn up from the community especially women,” said Mr Chikosi.

ZNFPC offered testing services to people at Civic Centre and others who participated will be examined for breast cancer for free from Monday to Friday, next week.

“We are also providing free breast examinations for everyone who participated in the walk from Monday and Tuesday next week,” said Mr Hebert Chikosi.

One of the partners, Island Hospice’s Co-ordinator Mr Samuel Pfidzai applauded Zimpapers for the initiative which raises awareness and funds for cancer patients which he said has seen growth in public interest over the years.

“This year we have a huge turnout especially from people who have developed keen interest in promoting cancer awareness,” said Mr Pfidzai.

Some participants said the walk enhanced their knowledge about cancer.

“This has been beneficial for exercising and health reasons and mostly for the basics of knowing how best to educate people about cancer,” said Ms Hilda Saidi.

“This has been educational for us and the community at large as we have learnt the importance of seeking early cancer screening from health experts,” said Mr Munyaradzi Mapwashike.

The Zimpapers cancer power walk organisers were happy with the turnout at Masvingo’s Civic centre and the success of the event.