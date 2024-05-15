Zimpapers partners Ministry of Lands in conference on early planting of wheat

Michelle Moyo, [email protected]

ZIMPAPERS Knowledge Centre in partnership with the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development will host a conference where stakeholders will deliberate on early planting and pre-planting processes for wheat.

The conference is also to help ensure continued harvest successes and continued contribution of wheat farming to the country’s food security and economic success.

The conference will take place in Cresta Harare lodge on the 22th may 2024 with the theme “Wheat food security: Zimbabwe’s best foot forward.”

The keynote speaker is Professor Obert Jiri the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development.

The purpose for the event is to explore on the activation of wheat for food security strategy, how to achieve 120000 hectares post El Nino, to bring together stakeholders in the agricultural sector to share knowledge, innovations, and best practices to enhance productivity, and sustainability in Zimbabwe’s agricultural sector, ahead of the wheat ploughing season and maintain stakeholder engagement to ensure that Zimbabwe maintains its position as the top wheat producing country in Africa.

Zimpapers Knowledge Centre said wheat farming is critical to the country’s agricultural sector as it is the second most important food security crop in Zimbabwe after maize.

“Government has set a tall target of 120 000 hectares of wheat for this particular season, which needs all hands on deck. The sector can however, achieve that, riding on the confidence that it did 80 000 in 2022, and 90 192 in 2023.

“The importance for this year’s winter wheat season is that it is a key food security thrust that must be accomplished at all costs. The success of winter wheat farming this year will avert the waste of hunger that might happen on account that winter wheat is not affected by climate change in addition, the government has set in motion a water harvesting regime through dam rehabilitation and dam construction, aided by massive irrigation infrastructure to ensure the availability of water, said Zimpapers Knowledge Centre.

This speaks to the Winter Wheat Approved Plan for 2024, a well-articulated programme that will be further explained to stakeholders and the nation at the conference so that everyone is well informed on the trajectory being undertaken by the government to ensure food security.

The topics that are going to be covered include new crop varieties, disease management and innovation Land Preparation, Tillage Procedures and Soil Conditioning Ensuring food security through wheat farming for Africa and beyond Mechanisation, Irrigation, value chains, and access to markets.

Target audience consists of Government officials (Ministry of Lands,Agriculture, Fisheries,Water and Rural Development, Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company(ZETDC),Expert Choice Agrochemicals, Seed companies, ZINWA and Directorate Agricultural Engineering and Mechanisation and farm infrastructure development.

