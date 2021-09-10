Zimpapers reporters shine at NAC media awards

10 Sep, 2021 - 14:09 0 Views
0 Comments
Zimpapers reporters shine at NAC media awards Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa with NAC awards media category winner Robin Muchetu

The Chronicle

Blessings Chidakwa, Herald Reporter

The country’s largest intergrated media house, Zimpapers reporters have shined at the 2020 National Aids Council awards after scooping all the three spots in the print media category.

First winner was Sunday News Reporter, Robin Muchetu, second being Andile Tshuma (Chronicle) and third winner being Debra Matabvu from Sunday Mail.

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa with NAC awards print media category winner first runner up, Andile Tshuma

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa officiated the NAC media awards held at a local hotel in Harare.

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting