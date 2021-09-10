Zimpapers reporters shine at NAC media awards

Blessings Chidakwa, Herald Reporter

The country’s largest intergrated media house, Zimpapers reporters have shined at the 2020 National Aids Council awards after scooping all the three spots in the print media category.

First winner was Sunday News Reporter, Robin Muchetu, second being Andile Tshuma (Chronicle) and third winner being Debra Matabvu from Sunday Mail.

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa officiated the NAC media awards held at a local hotel in Harare.