[email protected], Online Reporter

ZIMBABWEAN Steve Vickers is part of the commentary teams at the on-going Afcon 2023 finals in Ivory Coast.

He was on air on Wednesday when Morocco faced Tanzania and when Zambia clashed with The DRC.

The Starfm Head of Sports was doing the English language commentary.

He has covered previous AFCON tournaments such as the 2017 and 2019 tournaments and has formerly worked for the BBC and ZBC TV as a TV presenter.