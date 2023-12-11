Zimpapers staffer dies

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, [email protected]

THE Zimpapers family was on Sunday plunged into mourning following the death of Thabani Khumalo who was a driver at the Digital and Publishing division in Bulawayo.

He was 51.

Khumalo had been unwell for sometime and he passed on in South Africa where he had gone to seek further treatment.

Family spokesperson and an aunt, Mrs Morina Manene said the family had lost a pillar of strength and bread winner.

“We are at a loss of words, my son was a jovial person who loved and believed in his God. He was always smiling and liked helping people,” said Mrs Manene.

She said the family was working on paperwork to repatriate the body from South Africa and as such, there had not made any plans on burial date and place.

Khumalo joined Zimpapers as an independent contractor in January 2018 before becoming a Fixed Term Driver in October of the same year.

In November 2019 he was confirmed as a permanent driver.

He leaves behind two children a son and a daughter who are both based in Botswana.

Mourners are gathered at House number 2165 in Emakhandeni.