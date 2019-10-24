Uncategorised

Zimpapers unveils cutting edge printing press

24 Oct, 2019 - 14:10 0 Views
The Chronicle

Mashudu NetsiandaSenior Reporter
ZIMBABWE Newspapers (Zimpapers) on Thursday unveiled a state-of-art printing press at its Bulawayo branch in Belmont industrial area as the integrated media continues to consolidate its market in the cut throat industry.

The printing press, with has a capacity to print 40 000 newspaper copies for 12-page broadsheet sections or 24-page tabloid sections in full colour.

Zimpapers chairman Dr Tommy Sithole officially opened the facility at the company’s Typocrafters building in Belmont.

 

