Zimpapers’ Vusumuzi Dube, Rutendo Nyeve nominated in Youth Governance Heroes Awards

Mthabisi Tshuma, Online Correspondent

ZIMPAPERS journalists Sunday News Online News Editor Vusumuzi Dube and Sunday News Correspondent Rutendo Nyeve have been nominated for the recently established Youth Governance Heroes Awards.

The two scribes are up for the top spot in the media practitioners’ category. Other nominees are Racheal Voko, Bleckhit and Mlue Jay in the artistes category, Cinderella Ndlovu and Sehliselwe Ncube in The Activist category and councillors Mlandu Ncube, Skhululekile Moyo and Arnold Batirai in The local councillor category.

The awards will be held virtually on Friday by Youth for Innovation Trust (YIT) in conjunction with Action Aid and Activists. They seek to honour outstanding youths who have played their part in bringing local governance solutions.

Youth for innovation Trust director Thando Gwinji said there will be no voting as they have a citizens’ committee responsible for determining the winner through analysing and verifying the evidence provided in the nomination forms.

“The award ceremony will be on Friday at 12pm on the YIT YouTube and CNC productions Facebook,” said Gwinji. – @mthabisi_mthire