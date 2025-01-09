ZimParks confirms cause of 19 Hippo deaths in Mid Zambezi

By Online Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (Zimparks) has concluded that the recent deaths of 19 hippopotamuses in the Mid Zambezi region were caused by malnutrition.

The deaths, which occurred over a three-month period in the Sapi Safari Area and Chirundu, Mashonaland West Province, had prompted investigations by Zimparks.

In a statement released on Thursday, Zimparks spokesperson Mr Tinashe Farawo confirmed the findings.

“Following investigations into the deaths of 19 hippos in the Mid Zambezi Region, preliminary results show no gross abnormalities or traces of anthrax in the tested samples. It is important to note that about 50 percent of the hippo population were in very poor body condition, with prominent pelvic bones and spines, indicating malnutrition or inadequate food supply,” said Mr Farawo.

“While recent rainfall in the region offers hope for the recovery of the hippo population, our findings strongly indicate that the majority of deaths so far are directly linked to severe nutritional deficits rather than infectious diseases.”

He added that the hippos had been moving up to 10 km from their natural habitat in search of food.

Zimparks assured the public that it will continue to monitor the situation closely and prioritise the health and welfare of the local wildlife.