 Zimparks guns down troublesome jumbos

Thupeyo Muleya, Beitbridge Bureau,[email protected]

The Zimbabwe National Parks and Wildlife management authority (Zimparks) has shot and killed two elephants that were terrorising residents in Beitbridge east and some sections of Beitbridge town.

Zimparks spokesperson, Mr Tinashe Farawo said the two jumbos were killed near the town council’s peri urban farm after being hunted by parks rangers.

“When human and wildlife conflict arises and the lives of humans are at risk, we are duty bound to act and hence we shot and killed the two elephants. They had become problem animals in the town, especially around the Beitbridge council farm,” said Mr Farawo.

He said people must report problem animals as soon as possible to the authorities so that they are professionally handled.

Elephants have become a perennial headache for the Beitbridge community especially in situations where they enter farmlands and damage crops and property and at times kill people during their various encounters.

These elephant-related conflicts are common in areas where human settlements and agriculture overlap with elephant habitats along the Shashe and Limpopo Rivers which divide the country with Botswana and South Africa respectively.