Zimparks official collapses and dies during Bulawayo marathon

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Writer

A ZIMPARKS employee collapsed and died during the Cimas iGo Half Marathon in Bulawayo on Sunday.

In a statement, the Cimas Health Group expressed regret and sadness over the unexpected death of Norman Mahla (40), a Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Authority (Zimparks) member.

“Mr Mahla was part of a Zimparks team participating in the 10km run. He collapsed close to the edge of the road at an intersection being manned by police, who attempted to render immediate assistance. An ambulance came swiftly to the scene. The ambulance crew confirmed he had died. His body was taken to the United Bulawayo Hospitals mortuary,” read the statement.

Cimas Health Group chief executive Vulindlela Ndlovu said he and everyone at Cimas were saddened by Mahla’s death, especially as it came during an event that was promoting good health.

“The cause of his sudden death will only be known after a post-mortem. On behalf of Cimas and on my own behalf I should like to extend our sincere sympathy to his wife and children and other members of his family,” Mr Ndlovu said.

“Our sympathies go too to his colleagues at Zimparks, which partnered us in this marathon,” he said.