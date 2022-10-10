ZIMPLATS Ngezi concentrator wins trophy

Natalie Muzore, Chronicle Reporter

ZIMPLATS Ngezi Concentrator has won this year’s edition of the fire fighters drills competition.

The Competition was held at Chinotimba Stadium where it drew a huge crowd.

It is a platform for showcasing skills and networking for fire fighters drawn from every province in Zimbabwe.

The National Industrial Fire Association (Nifca) organised the competition and 21 teams competed in the fire hydrant, fire extinguisher and squad drills.

According to Nifca Chairperson Mr Webster Mahohoma, marks were allocated for each category and the overall winner had the highest marks.

He said the competition also promotes social interaction among teams where they would share ideas and information on human resource development, fire prevention advocacy and fire incident management.

Mr Mahohoma said fire fighters play a key role in disaster relief even when the disaster does not involve fire.

“You might be dispatched to hazardous materials disasters, cleaning up oil and chemical spills,” he told the firefighters.

The guest of honor, Deputy Minister of Local Government and Public Works, Marian Chombo invited Nifca to join the Civil Protection Unit.

“Allow me to thank the organisers of this event for the resounding success it has been, this competition is not won here, but back home by successfully saving lives and property against fire,” she said

Nifca is a non – profit organisation established in 1992 for the purpose of helping industry to promote fire safety and to be adequately prepared for fire and related emergencies.

@NatalieMuzore