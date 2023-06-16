Zimplats to develop 110MW solar plant

ZIMBABWE’S largest platinum producer, Zimplats plans to develop a 110 MW solar power plant with sufficient capacity to support operational needs of the company, Mines and Mining Development Minister Winston Chitando has said.

He said this in his address during the commissioning of a US$104 million concentrator in Ngezi on Wednesday. The installation of the plant is part of the company’s expansion project that would generate employment to more than 2 000 employees with the net benefit of the Government estimated at just over US$1 billion over a five-year period. Apart from the solar plant, the platinum miner also intends to construct a Base Metal Refinery (BMR), which is part of a giant step forward in promoting local beneficiation and value addition.

Zimplats also intends to install a sulphuric acid plant that will produce 100 kilo-tonnes per annum of sulphuric acid. “The sulphuric acid will be used in the manufacturing of fertilizers in the country, thereby reducing acid imports. ”Zimplats also intends to develop a 110 MW solar power plant, with sufficient capacity to satisfy the needs of the company, including related mining and mineral beneficiation facilities,” said Minister Chitando.

He said the Government has put in place policies and incentives to encourage companies to invest in the mining industry. The mining industry is a critical sector of Zimbabwe’s economy and it plays a crucial role in creating jobs, generating revenue, and supporting the growth of our country.

“However, for too long, we have relied on the export of raw minerals, which has limited our ability to capture the full value of our resources.

“That is why the opening of this beneficiation and value-addition concentrator plant is such an important moment. This plant will enable us to process our minerals locally, adding value and creating new opportunities for our people.

“It will also help us to diversify our economy and reduce our reliance on commodity prices,” said Minister Chitando.