Zimplow appoints new board chair

Business Writer

ZIMPLOW Holdings Limited, the country’s largest farming equipment manufacturer and distributor has announced the appointment of a new chairman of the board of directors, Mr Benjamin Nkosentya Kumalo with effect from 31 July 2024.

He takes over from Mr Godfrey Tsikayi Manhambara, a Non-Executive Director of the Company who tendered a notice of his retirement effective from 31 July.

In a notice, Group Company Secretary Sharon Manangazira said from the time he joined the Board in January 2013, Mr Manhambara contributed immensely to the achievement of the Group’s strategic intent.

“In particular, during his tenure as Chairman, Godfrey served with distinction and showed impeccable leadership as he steered the Group towards its expansion path.”

Under his stewardship, the Group achieved notable milestones such as the acquisition of Scanlink, Trentyre and Birmingham Properties therefore transforming the Group into a One Stop Shop and an integrated engineering services provider for customers