Zimra acquires more vehicles to enhance operations

Thupeyo Muleya, Beitbridge Bureau

THE Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) has received a consignment of 26 Toyota Starlet vehicles from Toyota Zimbabwe as it seeks to enhance its organisational performance.

This first batch is part of a larger order of 35 Starlet vehicles that Toyota is supplying to Zimra. Speaking during a handover ceremony, Zimra Commissioner General, Ms Regina Chinamasa, said the new fleet of motor vehicles would positively impact the revenue administrators’ operations.

“The addition of these 26 Toyota Starlet vehicles to our fleet comes at the right time, as it had become unsustainable to maintain the ageing vehicles that were previously in use. This new fleet will greatly enhance our ability to effectively and efficiently administer Zimra’s critical functions,” she said.

Ms Chinamasa said the vehicles will be deployed across various departments within Zimra, from field auditors to customs and revenue teams.

She said the cars would allow officers to reach parts that had been under-serviced and ensure that the organisation effectively implements the domestic resource mobilisation mandate.

“Zimra remains committed to delivering exceptional service to taxpayers and facilitating smooth trade processes across Zimbabwe,” said Ms Chinamasa.

“The vehicles will play a pivotal role in enhancing Zimra’s operations and supporting the critical work undertaken by the organization.

“The Starlet vehicles will be distributed across various Zimra departments. The remaining nine vehicles are expected before year-end although a firmer date will be confirmed after accounting for delivery logistics.”

She commended Toyota Zimbabwe for their partnership and provision of reliable and cost-effective vehicles.