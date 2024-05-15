ZIMRA addresses technical glitches as it rolls out digital strategy

Thupeyo Muleya, Beitbridge Bureau

THE Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) has started addressing teething challenges associated with the full implementation of its digital strategy.

ZIMRA’s Corporate Affairs Executive , Mr Gladman Njani said on Wednesday that in thedigital strategy is set to transform service delivery across its service points.

“ZIMRA is implementing its digital strategy. The strategy is transforming its service delivery across all its touch points,” said Mr Njanji.

“However, there are instances where glitches may be experienced and these are timeously attended to. One such glitch resulted in the temporary delays in the issuance of the equipment numbers and this was resolved on Thursday 9 May 2024”.

“The Authority wishes to inform its clients, stakeholders and public that the equipment number backlog is being addressed and will be cleared by 31 May 2024,” he said.

Mr Njanji said an online automatic equipment number issuance process is underway for all clients whose vehicles were cleared while the SAP system was offline.

He encouraged those clients who might face challenges to visit their nearest ZIMRA offices.