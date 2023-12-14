Zimra beefs up staff, deploys ICT systems ahead of festive holidays

Thupeyo Muleya, Beitbridge Bureau

THE Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) has deployed additional staff and increased usage of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) systems at the transformed Beitbridge Border Post in anticipation of higher human and vehicular numbers starting next week.

In a statement yesterday, the authority said it was ready to ensure a seamless flow of traffic in and out of the country through the Beitbridge Border Post.

Previously, Zimra’s ICT systems have been blamed for long delays in cargo, vehicle, and travellers’ movement during major holidays.

This time around, Zimra says it has covered all the key areas and is assuring travellers of a memorable experience. The border clears at least 30 000 travellers, 3 000 private cars, and 300 buses during peak periods.

“As we approach the festive season, Zimra has put in place a number of strategies including deploying additional staff numbers by 15 December 2023.

“All leave days for Beitbridge staff have been suspended to ensure all staff members are at work and beef up the shifts,” said Zimra.

“Additional laptops and printers have been secured to ensure all possible service counters are adequately manned. A service kiosk manned by ICT personnel will be available for clients to use.

“In addition, computer equipment will also be available to clients to register their electronic Temporary Import Permits (TIP) for those driving foreign vehicles.”

However, Zimra has encouraged travellers to do the TIP application process in the comfort of their homes before they travel. The revenue collector said it has a package of free Wi-Fi service for those requiring the same to comply with border clearance processes.

During the festive season, foreign-registered vehicles are required to acquire a TIP upon entering the country.

This facility can be processed online before a motorist arrives at the border where only compliance checks will be carried out.

Additionally, Zimra is encouraging travellers to use the pre-clearance facility when importing goods to minimise physical checks at the border.

“Our personnel will be clearly visible and will be directing clients to proper counters to avoid them falling prey to touts. A service desk will also be by the entrance of the Pedestrian/Private Motorist Terminal”, said Zimra.

“At the moment traffic flows are steadily increasing. Volumes are currently very high on the commercial vehicle routes as companies rush to deliver consignments for the festive season.

“Light commercial buses and light vehicles are moderate, though the volumes are increasing daily. We expect a huge surge in traffic volumes for private vehicles and buses from 18 December 2023 to the morning of the 25th December 2023.”

According to Zimra, to avoid unnecessary delays travellers and motorists should ensure they have all the necessary vehicle documents and invoices for goods they may have purchased.

These are downloaded declaration forms (F47) from the Zimra website and declaration of goods while still at home to ensure they do not leave out any goods.

“This helps to make the processing of the TIP faster on arrival at the border post,” said Zimra.

“Our travellers are advised that there is no payment for the services rendered and where a payment has been made to any official, the client must insist on getting a payment receipt for the payments made.”

-@tupeyo