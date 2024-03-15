Zimra commends role of women in tax collection

Sikhulekelani Moyo, [email protected]

TAXATION is a powerful tool for social justice, economic development and nation-building and the inclusion of women in revenue collection is vital, Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) Commissioner-General Ms Regina Chinamasa has said.

In her remarks during the third Women in Taxation (WiT) conference held in Bulawayo yesterday, Ms Chinamasa said taxation is not merely about collecting revenue.

Ms Chinamasa said for women to contribute positively to revenue collection, there is a need for empowerment through different initiatives.

The WiT conference is a platform where women get an opportunity to discuss issues and challenges that affect them in the taxation sector.

This year’s event was running under the theme: “Invest in Women. Accelerate Progress” which is in line with the 2024 United Nations International Women’s Day theme: “Inspire Inclusion.”

International Women’s Day is a global celebration of women’s achievements and a call to action for gender equality and March has been dedicated to being an international women’s month where different organisations, individuals and companies come up with different initiatives to empower women.

The WiT is an event organised by Zimra to empower women in taxation and is held every year in March when globally women are being celebrated.

“I want to express my sincere gratitude to each and everyone of you and all the Zimra women for your unwavering dedication and contribution to the field of taxation,” said Ms Chinamasa.

“Your expertise, leadership and resilience play a pivotal role in shaping the tax landscape and driving positive change within our respective jurisdictions,” she said.

“Taxation, as we all know, plays a vital role in shaping economies and societies. It is not merely about collecting revenue but it is also a powerful tool for social justice, economic development and nation-building.

“As women, our involvement is very crucial as we bring a unique perspective and invaluable expertise to the field of taxation.”

The Commissioner-General also said Zimra has made significant strides in women’s empowerment, which is witnessed by an increase in the number of women who are currently occupying leadership roles in the authority.

She said in total, the ratio between males and females at Zimra stands at 45:55 as they strive to meet the 50:50 ratio.

“As we navigate the complexities of an ever-evolving tax landscape, we must also embrace innovation and leverage technology to drive efficiency and effectiveness in our work.

“It is essential that women actively participate in shaping the future of tax administration, utilising their unique perspectives and expertise to design systems that are fair, transparent and supportive of economic growth,” she said.

“We have the power to shape the future of tax administration. By harnessing our collective talent, expertise and passion, we can create an environment that is inclusive, equitable and supportive of women in tax administration.

“Let us seize this moment to continue driving change, breaking barriers and inspiring the next generation of women tax professionals.”

The Second Republic stands as a shining example of female empowerment, with a notable number of women occupying pivotal positions within the Government.

The elevation into positions of authority heralds a new era where women’s achievements are not only celebrated but are also instrumental in shaping the nation’s future.

Zimra is one of many Government departments which are being led by a woman and this showcases how the Government is working towards empowering women. — @SikhulekelaniM1