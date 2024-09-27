Zimra cracks whip on errant truckers at border

Thupeyo Muleya – Beitbridge Bureau

THE Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) has threatened to take drastic action on truckers who willfully cause congestion at the Beitbridge Border Post.

In a public notice this week, Zimra said it had noted with concern the increasing number of trucks that park within the border without completing the necessary processes.

Such a practice has resulted in congestion within the border and the major highway leading to the border.

Latest regulations demand that commercial trucks’ documents are completed before they get to the border for compliance checks online.

However, some truckers are parking in the border pending completion of the border clearance processes.

“Any trucks found parked are therefore directed to park at trucks stops until their documentation is ready and there after proceed to the border control zone for release and departure,” said Zimra.

“Any trucks found parked within the control zone permanently or joins the queue without complete clearance of documents shall be levied with appropriate fines. This decision has been taken after extensive consultations with relevant parties.”

Zimra said the named stakeholders are also reminded of the provision of Statutory Instrument 57 of 2007 (as amended), which regulates vehicles in customs control area.”