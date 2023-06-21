ZIMRA dismisses reports of tax records loss

THE Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) on Wednesday dismissed as false, reports in some online publications that it had lost tax records dating back to six years ago.

In a statement, Zimra said the story, whose headline read: “Zimra Loses Tax Records Dating Back to six years ago” published by the NewsHub and also carried by Pindula, was misleading as the authority has not

experienced a system crash or hacking of any of its servers.

“The request for information from clients is for the purposes of updating taxpayer records since clients sometimes change physical addresses, email addresses, public officers, contact details, tax accountants as well as where there is missing information.

“Zimra is working on migrating client data onto their new Tax and Revenue Management System (TaRMS), which will be more efficient and will simplify business processes through the use of automation,” read part of

the statement.

The authority encouraged all taxpayers to update their master data information for effective communication.

-New Ziana