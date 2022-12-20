Zimra donates to charity organisations in Victoria Falls

Leonard Ncube, Victoria Falls Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) donated grocery hampers worth $10 million to three charity organisations in Victoria Falls. The beneficiaries who got an early Christmas present last Wednesday are Rose of Charity Children’s Home, Abangane Shamwari Disability Organisation and Chinotimba Old People’s Home.

The goods included packs of rice, cooking oil, sugar, soaps and detergents and disposable diapers among other items. Zimra, led by its board members and top management, made the gesture soon after holding a #I’mForZero Corruption breakfast meeting with stakeholders, with the aim of rallying different entities and individuals to play a role in fighting corruption in the country.

Handing over the goods, Zimra Commissioner General Ms Regina Chinamasa commended organisations running the three charities for doing amazing work in caring for the needy. “To the Children’s Homes (Rose of Charity and Abangane Shamwari Disability Organisation) let me say that you are indeed doing well in empowering disadvantaged children.

To Chinotimba Old Peoples Home, I say thank you for taking care of our elders. Without your support, life could be tough for them,” said Ms Chinamasa. She said the charity organisations are making positive contributions to the country and in particular to Victoria Falls community.

Ms Chinamasa said Zimra is riding on the wave of the Second Republic’s philosophy of leaving no-one and no place behind and the focus at the moment is on homes in Victoria Falls. She said Zimra will continue to support homes nationwide and keep assisting those that are helping the disadvantaged. “It is my fervent hope that this small token to each of the Homes will assist in providing food for our children and the elderly,” said Ms Chinamasa. Zimra introduced a social responsibility programme for the benefit of the underprivileged members of society in 2001 and this resulted in setting up of a special fund for the purpose.

Over the years, Zimra has received overwhelming support from the corporate world through the Annual Charity Ball, which was introduced in 2004 to augment funds from fines and other activities. Ms Chinamasa thanked corporates for the unwavering support for the overarching target to positively transform lives.

Zimra Charity Trust board member Mr Tapiwa Manyika said the gesture fulfils the mandate of reaching out and helping organisations and members of society in need. “This event is one of many other initiatives that we are supporting as the Charity Trust. The Trust is currently supporting eight students under its scholarship programme.

“We are grateful that the Trust is partnering with community based organizations here in Victoria Falls. We believe this will contribute to the enjoyment of this year’s festive season by the beneficiaries,” he said. He said Zimra Charity Trust raises funds every year through Charity Balls and thanked corporates that extended their support to the cause. – @ncubeleon