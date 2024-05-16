Zimra extends electronic single window platform to Beitbridge

Thupeyo Muleya Beitbridge Bureau

Government on Thursday launched the Zimbabwe Electronic Single Window platform at Beitbridge border post that merges processes online under one platform.

facility enhances Government’s ease of doing business mantra as outlined in the Trading Across Borders concept. The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) is spearheading the project.

The facility allows parties involved in trade facilitation to lodge standardised information and documents electronically with a single entry point to fulfil all import, export and transit related regulatory requirements.

ZIMRA’s Head of Compliance and Automation, Mr Adrian Swarres said the project was being implemented in phases. “So far we are implementing the Ministry of Health and Child Care- Port Health module in the Zimbabwe electronic single window system,” said Mr Swarres.

“This was first rolled out and implemented at Forbes border post in September last year and in November last year it was also rolled out and implemented at Robert Mugabe International Airport. “So, Beitbridge border post is the next port where the first transactions for Beitbridge Port Health started today”.