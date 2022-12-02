Zimra gears for festive season traffic surge

Nqobile Bhebhe, Senior Business Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) says it is fully geared to render efficient service and handle the anticipated surge in traffic volumes at all ports of entry during the festive season.

An additional batch of highly trained staff will be deployed, particularly at the Beitbridge Border Post, said an official from the tax authority.

Traditionally, immigration officials at Beitbridge Border Post handle an increased number of travelers during the festive season, a majority of them Zimbabweans working in South Africa popularly known as injiva, who would be flocking back into the country to spend Christmas with their families.

Zimra corporate affairs executive, Mr Gladman Njanji, told Chronicle on the sidelines of a media interface that they expect a smooth flow of traffic at border posts.

“We have a team that will be deployed to beef up those who are manning our points of entry. There would be additional members of staff deployed to assist in terms of clearing our visitors as we expect an influx of visitors coming to Zimbabwe. Zimra is ready to effectively and efficiently service them,” said Mr Nganji.

“We are expecting a smooth flow of traffic at all of our ports of entry. We are ready and we believe that as part of our mandate to facilitate travel and trade we have done our preparations.

“We have done assessments to ensure that we deploy the right people at the right time to the right points of entry.”