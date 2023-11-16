Zimra introduces new system for issuance of tax clearance certificates

Vululwazi Nkala,[email protected]

THE Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) has announced that Tax clearance certificates will be accessible only through the new tax and revenue management systems (TaRMS) through the self-service portal.

The revenue authority, in a statement, urged taxpayers who have business partner numbers to register beginning 1 January 2024.

“To access their tax clearance certificates taxpayers already in the Zimra master database should have claimed the taxpayer identity number (TIN) and register in TaRMS through the self-service portal. Taxpayers who have business partner numbers are also urged to register in TaRMS to access their tax clearances,” read the statement.

All taxpayers are required to be up to date with their tax obligations which include payment of tax and returns submissions in order to be able to obtain their tax clearance certificates.

“The on-boarding to the TaRMS platform by taxpayers who had BP number prior to 12 October 2023 is currently in progress and should be completed by 15 November 2023 to allow smooth migration of transaction data from the current system to TaRMS.

“E-Taxers and E-service are platforms used to submit all returns up to 27 November 2023 after which these two platforms will be shutdown to allow migration to TaRMS. All facilities will be offered in TaRMS from 1 December 2023. Any challenges faced reaching out to nearest Zimra offices or contact center on 585 is advised,” read the statement.-@vululwazi