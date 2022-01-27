‘Zimra must continue to facilitate trade and combat corruption’

Oliver Kazunga, Senior Business Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) should continue with its stewardship role and technological innovation initiative towards digital transformation to facilitate trade and combating corruption, a Cabinet Minister said yesterday.

In a speech read on his behalf by Zimra board vice chair Mrs Josephine Matambo during the International Customs Day celebrations in Bulawayo, Finance and Economic Development Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube said rent-seeking activities and corruption were vices that not only Zimra was fighting, but the nation at large.

“Indeed, customs in most instances is charged with the mandate to act on behalf of a large number of other Government institutions due to their strategic position in the economy.

“As we proceed along this momentous trip, I would like to encourage Zimra to continue its stewardship role and technological innovation drive towards digital transformation and to invest in its resources wisely in the creation of digital tools for the effective facilitation of trade and travel.

“A significant positive impact from the use of automated systems is the removal of bureaucracy and human discretion, and hence the removal of fertile ground for rent seeking activities and corruption, a scourge that not only Zimra but the entire nation is battling,” he said.

Prof Ncube highlighted that technology enables swift, impartial and clinical decisions that protect the fiscus and integrity of Zimbabwe’s systems.

In sync with the aspirations of the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1) and the continental free trade agenda, the Government has a grave view on the global arena with respect to customs processes, world trade and the required levels of efficiency, effectiveness and security along the global supply chain.

Prof Ncube stressed that the pursuit of Vision 2030 is centred on 14 national priorities, chief among them, economic growth and national stability.

In this context, he said Zimbabwe has committed its efforts to Africa’s Regional Economic Integration agenda.

“The relationship between trade and economic growth and development remains a critical focus pillar for effective trade facilitation, enabled by effective implementation processes by customs and its allied sectors through the use of modern techniques,” he said.

The International Customs Day is celebrated on January 26 every year.

This year’s theme was, “Scaling up Customs Digital Transformation by Embracing a Data Culture and Building a Data Ecosystem”.

Prof Ncube said this year’s theme highlights the compelling nature of disruptive technology in the operating environment, which requires institutions to remain agile not only adaptive to such technological transformation, but to health hazards engendered by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The hazards that have come with the pandemic and the need to sustain operations continue to expose these brave frontline workers and I am humbled by the dedication to duty in the face of the current health risks in the operating environment,” he said.

Earlier in her remarks, Mrs Matambo said Zimra would continue to work untiringly in the fight against corruption haunting the public and private sectors in most economies.

“The Zimra board has come out strong in support of the zero-tolerance approach to corruption and measures are in place to deal with integrity lapses both internally and externally.

“Indeed, with the advent of technological advancement, data integrity becomes a key feature in the digital process run by Zimra, especially as these reduce human intervention and its inherent risks resulting from the high level of discretion characterised a manual environment.

“Zimra has thus created synergies with other law enforcement agencies with facilities that enable responsible citizens to report any issues that come to their notice involving tax evasion, corruption and collusion,” she said.

Mrs Matambo said Zimra would intensify technological development this year and beyond and this is meant to improve revenue inflows, increase compliance levels across all tax heads at the same time diminishing opportunities for fraudulent and integrity challenges within the system.

“Coincidentally, one of our strategic focus for the period 2021 to 2025 is to embrace digital transformation as part of broad measures to improve the ease of doing business,” she said.

Zimra Acting Commissioner General Mr Rameck Masaire said the improvement of their automation footprint was not only from a strategic planning perspective geared towards modernisation.

But this was also a direct response to Covid-19 threats with measures aligned to social distancing, limited office staff presence, telecommuting and the need for business continuity within the pandemic restrictions.

“Information Communication Technology products and systems enabling these interventions include among others, cargo and baggage scanners as well as sniffer dogs at ports of entry, electronic cargo tracking systems for transit management, increased online usage covering declaration processing, application for tax clearance certificates,” he said.

“These initiatives continue to contribute immensely to smooth and seamless trade and travel as well as effective revenue administration.”

Regards payments, Mr Masaire said the revenue authority has embraced online banking facilities to receipt payments from importers and other stakeholders.

This was anchored on the seamless integration of payment platforms enabled through interoperability of various electronic payment modes introduced by the financial services and telecommunications sectors.

He said the authority was gradually digitising its manual records to create databases that can be easily accessed and manipulated for effective service delivery and revenue administration.

“As we proceed within the 21st Century strategic plans, Zimra remains alive to Covid-19 related health risks without losing sight of other health and safety issues, with a view to protect staff and the stakeholders that drive the administrative processes required for the effective discharge of its mandate,” said Mr Masaire. — @KazungaOliver.