Zimra Official in court for  abuse of duty

Diana Baloyi Moyo

A CUSTOMS official was arrested for allegedly facilitating the smuggling of 25 truckloads of chrome concentrate.

Simon Tagura Homera is awaiting trial before the Beitbridge Magistrates’ Court on allegations of criminal abuse of duty as a public officer. He was denied bail and will appear in court again on 5 August 2024.

In a statement on X, the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe(NPAZ)said: “ It is the State’s case that sometime between the 1st of November 2023 and February 2024 the accused person allegedly fraudulently facilitated the movement of 25 trucks loaded with chrome concentrate belonging to Harnkar Warjukar, an Indian national. The trucks were coming from Mvurwi to Reddy Cargo Services Warehouse, City Deep, Johannesburg, South Africa. The State further alleges that the accused person used a bill of entry which had been used by Zim alloys some time in February 2023 to clear the 25 trucks.”