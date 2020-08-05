Zimra Q2 revenue above target by 42 percent to $20bn

Oliver Kazunga, Senior Business Reporter

THE country’s net revenue collections for the second quarter surpassed target by 42,75 percent to $20,11 billion against earlier projection of $14,09 billion.

In a revenue performance report for the period ended 30 June 2020, Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) vice board chair Mrs Josephine Matambo said revenue collections maintained a positive trajectory in nominal terms despite the adverse environment that has been exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Net revenue collections for the second quarter of 2020 amounted to $20,11 billion against a target of $14,09 billion,” she said.

The improved revenue performance was attributed to factors that include the removal of revenue leakages, anti-smuggling efforts and increased risk audits.

-more to follow