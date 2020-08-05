Zimra Q2 revenue above target by 42 percent to $20bn

05 Aug, 2020 - 09:08 0 Views
0 Comments
Zimra Q2 revenue above target by 42 percent to $20bn

The Chronicle

Oliver Kazunga, Senior Business Reporter
THE country’s net revenue collections for the second quarter surpassed target by 42,75 percent to $20,11 billion against earlier projection of $14,09 billion.

In a revenue performance report for the period ended 30 June 2020, Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) vice board chair Mrs Josephine Matambo said revenue collections maintained a positive trajectory in nominal terms despite the adverse environment that has been exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Net revenue collections for the second quarter of 2020 amounted to $20,11 billion against a target of $14,09 billion,” she said.

The improved revenue performance was attributed to factors that include the removal of revenue leakages, anti-smuggling efforts and increased risk audits.

 

-more to follow

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting