Zimra refines commercial cargo clearance system

Thupeyo Muleya, Beitbridge Bureau

THE Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) has reviewed the commercial cargo clearance system to enhance regional and international trade at the same time minimizing the interface between customs officers and the public.

The move to limit interface is aimed at reducing new Covid-19 infections within Zimra and also to cut on rent-seeking activities that have been delaying the movement of goods across borders. The revenue authority is rolling out a number of measures as part of adaptarion to the new normal brought about as a result of the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

In addition to the enforcement of the pre-clearance system where goods are declared and processed before reaching the port of entry, the organization has also digitalised the processing of release orders, which allows commercial trucks to leave or enter the country via various ports of entry.

At least 30 customs officers have tested positive for Covid-19 at Beitbridge Border Post alone and Zimra says it will continue to fine-tune its operations in line with emerging trends.

Zimra’s acting head for technical services under customs, Mr Jephat Mujuru, has since written to all associations representing freight forwarders on the latest move on release orders.

According to the official, the clearing agents are now required to print the release orders and take them to the border to initiate exit and entry processes once Zimra is done with all the processes at the Documents Processing Centres (DPC).

“With effect from 17 August clearing agents will be given access rights to release and print release orders after their entries have been assessed by Zimra in the Ayscuda World (Automated System for Customs Data),” said Mr Mujuru.

“The new development is meant to improve the turnaround time for bills of entry (documents used to clear commercial goods) and eliminate unnecessary direct contact between Zimra officers and clients in this coronavirus environment.

“Clearing agents should not submit their printed bills of entries and attachments to Zimra offices for the printing of release orders and stamping. The checking of the documents will be done online.

“They, however, need to bring the release order and relevant documents for trucks to be released”.

He said the new order will ensure that there was a minimum risk on Covid-19 infections and improve turnaround time on bills of entries at the same time reducing the cost of doing business.

Prior to the latest development, clearing agents had to first report a cargo road manifest, lodge documents at the Doc Checks counter for verifications, obtaining release orders and stamping. This process normally would take anything between eight and 24 hours.

It is alleged that there was too much rent-seeking activities with clearing agents/ importers and exporters having to pay bribes of up to US$20 to avoid frustration and entice Zimra officers to speed up the verification processes.

After this clearing agents would take the documents to Manifest Control Desk for release and obtaining exit numbers (commonly known as X Number) and then initiate the exit processes.

The current set up has seen the movement of cargo improving since checkpoints have been minimized. South Africa is implementing a similar system that is more digital and has few physical checkpoints. Thorough checks are done online and the final one at the anti-smuggling exit point.

The Shipping and Freight Forwarding Association of Zimbabwe (SFAAZ) chief executive officer, Mr Joseph Musariri said: “To us, this is a very positive development and welcome. We expect further non-human interactions improvements”.

