ZIMRA to host tourism tax workshop during Sanganai/Hlanganani Expo

Business Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) is set to convene a breakfast meeting with tourism players in Bulawayo next Friday to explain tax regulation matters and how to improve modalities of doing business in the sector.

The breakfast meeting will be convened in the morning on the side-lines of the Sanganai/Hlanganani – World Tourism Expo, which will take place at the Zimbabwe International Exhibition Centre in Bulawayo from 13 – 15 October 2022.

“The breakfast meeting will shed light on charges on imported tourism goods, customs clearance procedures, travellers’ rebates and suspension of duty on specified new buses imported by tour operators,” the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) said in a statement today.

“A tour operator means a person or organisation registered with Zimbabwe Tourism Authority and the Tourism Business Council of Zimbabwe for a period of not less than two years or as approved by the minister.”

Zimra commissioner general, Ms Regina Chinamasa, is expected to be the guest of honour with at least 200 delegates expected to attend the breakfast meeting.

“The platform will also offer tourism players and opportunity to discuss challenges being faced in the industry,” said the authority.