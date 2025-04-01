Zimra’s digital tax system TaRMS gains traction as registrations surge by 116%

Thupeyo Muleya, Beitbridge Bureau

The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority’s [Zimra] digital transformation is sweeping across the country’s tax landscape with nee registrations on the recently introduced Tax and Revenue Management System (TaRMS) surging by 116% since the year 2023.

TaRMS was introduced in December 2023, replacing the e-service system plagued by technical woes.

Zimra commissioner General, Ms Regina Chinamasa said on Monday that TaRMS has not only achieved a remarkable 100% uptime but has also ignited a surge in taxpayer engagement, fundamentally changing how businesses and individuals interact with revenue collector.

“Zimra remains committed to leveraging technology to enhance service delivery, and TaRMS is at the forefront of this transformation,” she said.

“In the past year and a half, TaRMS recorded a 116% increase in taxpayer registrations, demonstrating its widespread adoption and effectiveness.

The system’s impact extends far beyond mere registration figures.

“TaRMS has ushered in a new era of convenience and efficiency. All tax returns are now submitted online, eliminating the need for cumbersome manual processes.

“For those without internet access, Zimra’s nationwide kiosks ensure no one is left behind”.

Ms Chinamasa said the revenue collector continues to work on bringing a new wave of taxpayer experience.

She said TaRMS has streamlined registration through integrated validation, minimizing errors and duplication.

Real-time data updates maintain the integrity of taxpayer information, ensuring accuracy and transparency.

“The system’s self-service platforms empower taxpayers to manage accounts, update details, and view ledgers 24/7, significantly reducing the need for physical visit,” said the commissioner general.

“A key innovation is the automated processing of ITF263 (Tax Clearance Certificates), eliminating delays.

“Furthermore, the system has successfully registered 637 tax agents, enhancing professional engagement within the tax ecosystem”.

She continued; “The integrated payment systems ensure secure and accurate allocation of payments, fostering trust and transparency. TaRMS is not just a transactional tool; it’s a robust digital infrastructure supporting national revenue management and taxpayer engagement”.

The commissioner general added that TaRMS was built on a foundation of strong cybersecurity, safeguarding sensitive taxpayer data.

The system’s 100% uptime is a demonstration of its reliability and the rigorous testing it has undergone.

She said it has the ability to handle peak return submissions, coupled with its 24/7 accessibility and real-time account management.

“TaRMS is more than just a software upgrade; it’s a paradigm shift, signalling Zimra’s dedication to modernizing tax administration and fostering a more efficient and transparent tax environment for all Zimbabweans,” she added.