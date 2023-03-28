Zimsec clarifies exam dates

Rejoyce Sibanda, Chronicle Reporter

THE November Ordinary and Advanced Level registration closing date is 14 April 2023 and the 30 March that some centres have set is unsanctioned, the Zimbabwe Schools Examinations Council (Zimsec) has said.

This comes after reports that some centres set closing dates of March 30, 2023.

In a statement, on 28 March, the examinations body said although registration centres wish to set deadlines that allow for the administration of entries, the deadlines should not disadvantage any candidate through failure to register.

The statement read that deadlines should allow for payment of fees in currencies of the parent’s choice for onward submission to Zimsec in the currency which they received.

“Examination registration fees are pegged in USD and parents can make payments in ZWL, USD or ZAR. Those who would like to make payments in ZWL will use the interbank rate which shall be communicated by ZIMSEC on April 4, 2023. The interbank rate prevailing on that day will apply for the period of April 4 to April 14, 2023,” read the statement.

ZIMSEC urged all heads of centres to adhere to the Ministry of Primary and Secondary education’s circulars on the administration of centres or schools during the school holidays.

@ReeSibanda