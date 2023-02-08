Zimsec goes on twitter to fight disinformation

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Online Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Schools Examinations Council (Zimsec) has urged members of the public to acquaint themselves with the examination body’s official Twitter handle to avoid being misled by fake accounts.

Until last month, Zimsec did not have a Twitter account but there were a number of accounts using the Zimsec logo and posting information purporting to be the position of Zimsec.

“Our official Twitter handle is @zimsecpr, any other account must be disregarded,” said Zimsec spokesperson, Ms Nicky Dlamini.

ZIMSEC is an autonomous parastatal under the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education. It is an internationally accredited examinations board. Its syllabuses were evaluated by the National Academic Recognition and Information Centre (NARIC) in the UK, and found to be equivalent to the General Certificate of Education Standard offered in the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, United States of America and other English-speaking countries, hence the internationally recognized qualifications conferred by the Council.

“The aim of ZIMSEC is to offer an excellent, value driven, educational assessment and responsive awarding systems. Through maximum capacity utilization, the Council is gearing itself to continually exceed expectations. ZIMSEC carries out quality assessments to guarantee the quality of manpower for national development. It identifies potential talents, competencies and skills for future leaders of industry, commerce and government; feeds institutions of higher learning and the employment sector. ZIMSEC sets standards for levels of academic expertise of Zimbabwean nationals for use locally and internationally,” reads a prelude of the organization on its website. @skhumoyo2000.