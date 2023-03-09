Zimsec pegs exchange rate for 2023 public examinations

Flora Fadzai Sibanda, Online Reporter

THE Zimbabwe School Examinations Council has set the exchange rate for payment of examination fees for Grade 7, Ordinary, and Advanced level candidates.

“The exchange rate to be used for grade seven candidates is at ZWL 989 to US$1, while for June ordinary and advanced level is to be at ZWL 999 to $US1. Payments for the examination fees should not be paid directly into Zimsec accounts by individual parents. Parents or candidates should make payments to the school or centre of registration for forward remission to Zimsec,” read a statement from the examination body.

Zimsec said fees that are subsidised by the Government are pegged in USD and parents who wish to pay in USD or Rand are able to do so.

The registration window for the examinations opened on 3 March and will close on March 10 for grade Sevens.

For O and A Level, it opened on 8 March and will close on March 15.

