Zimsec pegs exchange rate for examination fees

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Online Reporter

THE Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (Zimsec) has pegged the interbank rate which shall apply when making payments for the 2023 November Ordinary and Advanced level Examination fees at $1030 to the United States Dollar.

The examinations body said the rate will be effective from 4 to 14 April, the closing date for registration.

“The Zimbabwe School Examinations Council would like to inform its stakeholders, parents/ guardians, and candidates of the Interbank rate which shall apply when making payments for the 2023 November Ordinary and Advanced level Examination Fees in ZWL. Fees are pegged in USD and parents who wish to make payments in USD or Rand are able to do so. Those who would like to make payments in ZWL will use the rate communicated herein. The exchange rate to be applied for payments is ZWL1030 to 1 USD” said Zimsec in a statement.

Payments for the examination fees, said Zimsec, should not be paid directly into Zimsec accounts by individual parents but instead, candidates/parents should make payments to the school or centre of registration for forward remission to Zimsec.