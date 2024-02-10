Zimsec release fees and due dates for June and November exams

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Schools Examination Council (Zimsec) has released the June and November O’level and A’Level examination fees which will cost US$24 and US$48 respectively.

In a notice by Zimsec Director Finance Ms Zipora Muzenda said Government will pay 55 percent (for A’Level) and 45 percent (for O’Level) per subject of the examination fee for candidates in public schools.

“Following the approval of the 2024 Ordinary and Advanced Level examination fees, please be advised that Government will be subsidising the 2024 Ordinary and Advanced level examination fees for candidates in public schools. Local Authority Schools and Mission Schools. All candidates in private schools and colleges, including private candidates in public schools will pay the full cost of the examination fees. The 2024 full cost of the examinations for Ordinary and Advanced level will be US$24 and US$48 per subject respectively. Therefore, candidates in public schools will pay 45 percent of the examination fees per subject and Government will pay 55 percent of the examination fees per subject,” said Ms Muzenda.

She added that the Government subsidy will cover seven O’Level subjects and four A’Level subjects including Communication Skills.

Ms Muzenda said candidates who want to sit for examinations in more subjects at each level will meet the full examination fees of those subjects themselves.

She said the Examination fees are pegged in US dollars and can also be paid in South African Rands or Zimbabwe dollars at the prevailing interbank rate.

Ms Muzenda stressed that candidates must only pay their fees through the examination centres, not individually into the Zimsec account.

In terms of the closing date, Ms Muzenda said those opting to pay in local currency for June exams have between March 13 and 20 to pay.

“Following the announcement of examination lees in USD with an option to be paid in both foreign and local currency, please be advised that parents and guardians who wish to pay examination fees in local currency should pay to their centres during the following periods: 2024 June Examination fees payment in ZWL to be made during the period 13 March and 20 March 2024 at the prevailing rate of the 13th March 2024, which will be communicated to all centres,” said Ms Muzenda.

She said the closing date for payments and submission of proof of

payments accompanied by entries for the June examinations is

20 March 2024.

For November Examination Fees payment in local currency, Ms Muzenda said these should be made during the period March 19 and 26 at the prevailing rate of March 19, which will be communicated to all centres.

The closing date for payments and submission of proof of payments accompanied by entries for the November examinations is 26 March 2024, Ms Muzenda added.

She said any payments received after the closing date of normal registration will be treated as late entry and late entry payment and closing date will be advised in due course.

