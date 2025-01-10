Zimsec releases 2024 Advanced level results

Sikhumbuzo Moyo [email protected]

THE Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (ZIMSEC) has released the 2024 Advanced level results with candidates able to access their results for the next five days starting today on the Zimsec website www.zimsec.co.zw.

Zimsec board chairperson Professor Paul Mapfumo said heads of examination centres will be able to collect the results for their respective schools/centres from the Provincial Offices starting Monday next week.

A total of 33 585 candidates sat for the November 2024 examinations compared to 34 437 in 2023, which translates to a decrease of 852 in candidature, yielding a percentage decrease of 2.47.

“For those who wrote two or more subjects, 31 443 obtained Grade E or better in two or more subjects. This translates to 94.58 percent pass rate. In November 2023, however, 34 060 candidates wrote two or more subjects and 32 221 obtained Grade E or better in two or more subjects translating to a percentage pass rate of 94.60. The national pass rate for 2024 and that of 2023 is, therefore, the same,” said Prof Mapfumo.