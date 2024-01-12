Zimsec releases A` level results
THE Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (Zimsec) is today releasing 2023 results for Advanced Level.
Primary and Secondary Education Ministry confirmed the development in a statement.
The results will be released at 12pm.
