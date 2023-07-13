Zimsec sets exchange rate for mid-year examinations

Sikhumbuzo Moyo,[email protected]

The Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (Zimsec) has set an exchange rate of US$1: $5 260 to be used by parents and guardians when paying for this term’s Grade 6 and 7 examinations for the period beginning July 7 to July 14.

“The exchange rate to be applied for ZWL payments will be ZWL 5260.00 to 1 USD. Payments must be made to the ZWL accounts which Zimsec communicated to Centres.

United States Dollar and Rand payments will be accepted via direct deposits through Centres into the accounts which Zimsec communicated to Centres.

Zimsec continues to accept examination fees in the currency paid by the parent/guardian to centres as communicated earlier. Centres must, therefore, transmit examination fees in the currency in which parents/guardians pay the fees,” said Zimsec finance director Ms Zipora Muzenda in a statement.