Breaking News
E-Creator 'fraudster' arrested

E-Creator 'fraudster' arrested

Get breaking news alerts.
Don't miss a thing.
Subscribe

Zimsec sets exchange rate for mid-year examinations

13 Jul, 2023 - 15:07 0 Views
0 Comments
Zimsec sets exchange rate for mid-year examinations Zimsec

The Chronicle

Sikhumbuzo Moyo,[email protected]

The Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (Zimsec) has set an exchange rate of US$1: $5 260 to be used by parents and guardians when paying for this term’s Grade 6 and 7 examinations for the period beginning July 7 to July 14.

“The exchange rate to be applied for ZWL payments will be ZWL 5260.00 to 1 USD. Payments must be made to the ZWL accounts which Zimsec communicated to Centres.

United States Dollar and Rand payments will be accepted via direct deposits through Centres into the accounts which Zimsec communicated to Centres.

Zimsec continues to accept examination fees in the currency paid by the parent/guardian to centres as communicated earlier. Centres must, therefore, transmit examination fees in the currency in which parents/guardians pay the fees,” said Zimsec finance director Ms Zipora Muzenda in a statement.

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting