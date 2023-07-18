ZimStat conducts quarterly labour survey

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, [email protected]

The Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (ZIMSTAT) will be conducting its Quarterly Labour Force Survey (QLFS) from 28 July to 8 August.

The survey is going to be conducted in selected enumeration areas across all 10 provinces of Zimbabwe.

In a statement, ZimStat public relations and communications manager Ms Mercy Chidemo said the labour force survey questionnaire will be soliciting for the following information for all persons staying in selected households: demographic, adult and child functioning, education, migration, employment and unemployment, social security and job losses.

“The Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency will be conducting the Quarterly Labour Force Survey (QLFS) from 28th July to 8th August 2023. During the survey, trained ZimStat personnel comprising of supervisors, team leaders and enumerators will be in the field undertaking the data collection exercise and will be carrying official identification letters.

“The survey intends to produce key labour market indicators which include but are not limited to levels of formal and informal employment, unemployment and labour underutilisation indicators, as well as job losses that have occurred during three months prior to the survey interview date. The survey data also feeds into the compilation of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP),” she said.

Ms Chidemo said the labour force survey will be conducted under the provisions of the Census and Statistics Act and information collected is strictly confidential and will be used for statistical purposes only.

She said ZimStat seeks cooperation from all sampled households in the selected enumeration areas.

