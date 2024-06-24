Zimstat kicks off training for 2025 Economic Census

Online Reporter

THE Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (Zimstat) has started the training for the 2025 Economic Census which is expected to be used in crafting the country’s economic policies.

Last week, Zimstat conducted a provincial sensitisation workshop to guide the first-ever economic census to be conducted in the country.

Yesterday, the statistics body resumed the mapping exercise training.

In Bulawayo, the training is being held at Hillside Teachers College and it covers Bulawayo, Matabeleland North and Matabeleland South.

In other parts of the country, the training is being held at Belvedere Teachers College in Harare, Mutare Teachers College, Mkoba Teachers College and Chinhoyi University of Technology.

Zimstat acting director-general Mr Aluwisio Mukavhi said the ongoing training is for economic census mappers.

“Statistics play a vital role in every part of our lives. Policy-makers, governments, business owners and individuals use statistics at different levels for a variety of reasons. Hence, it is of utmost importance for us as the official provider of statistics to provide timely and accurate statistics. Responding to this need, Zimstat is scheduled to undertake the first ever Economic Census (EC) in Zimbabwe,” said Mr Mukavhi.

He said the Economic Census is expected to run from July 2024 until the end of 2026.

The main purpose of the census is to come up with comprehensive baseline statistics on the size and structure of the country’s economy. The statistics will enable the Government, Private Sector, Research Institutions, Academia and other stakeholders to understand the economic landscape of our country, thereby facilitating evidence-based policy formulation, decision-making and strategic planning,” he said

The results of this census are key as they will inform the crafting of National Development Strategy 2 (NDS2).”

-@nqotshili