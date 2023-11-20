ZimStat launches 2025 economic census

Ministers Mthuli Ncube, Judith Ncube, Edgar Moyo and Zimstat officials have arrived for the official launch of the economic census

Sikhulekelani Moyo, [email protected]

THE national statistical agency ZimStat is today launching the 2025 economic census, which is meant to provide comprehensive baseline statistics on the size and structure of the economy.

An economic census is a compressive systematic study conducted to collect detailed information of all economic activities.

The census shall be conducted at five-year intervals to track dynamics in economic activities.

This enables Government, private, academic agents, and other stakeholders to understand the economic landscape of the country.

Speaking at the launch, Bulawayo Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Judith Ncube said she is delighted that the launch is being held in Bulawayo.

She said the expectation is that, in support of the Devolution agenda, the 2025 economic statistics will be adequately disaggregated to enable decision-making at the lower tiers of the Government.

She went on to encourage the business community including micro, small and medium enterprises to large corporates to cooperate with statistics agents in collection of data where she said mistakes in data collection affect decision-making and service delivery.

According to ZimStat, a survey of small establishments is expected to start in 2025 and large and medium establishments will start in 2026.

@SikhulekelaniM1